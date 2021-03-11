MARSHALL COUNTY — Residents of the 2B Road area in Walkerton showed up to voice their opposition to a request to allow a game reserve in their community during Tuesday’s Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) meeting. The original applicant, Dan Falk of Carman Farms, did not show up.
The request for a variance of use to allow a game reserve, located at 16641 2B Road, Walkerton, was tabled at February’s meeting. At that meeting, neighbors voiced their complaints regarding the request. When asked about a site plan, what animals would be available, what kinds of firearms would be used, how will the safety of the consumers and those that live around the property be addressed, and hours and dates of operation, Falk said that whatever was allowed through the state (animals and firearms) and that he didn’t know what he’d do in the future as far as a site plan. He did say that there was a fence being erected around the entire property and that 4,300 trees would be planted along the fence.
At that meeting, the board tabled the request so that Falk had time to provide a site plan.
A month later, neither Falk nor a site plan was seen at Tuesday’s meeting.
The tabled request was still held with three representatives sent by Falk. Marvin Whetstone, Lonnie Whetstone, and Caleb Whetstone represented Carman Farms for the request.
Plan Director Ty Adley presented the findings of fact to the board. The first finding stated that the approval of the proposal may be injurious to the public health, safety, and general welfare. The second finding stated that the use and value of adjacent properties may be effected depending on the amount of use from the property. The third finding stated that the existing ordinance does not have development standards or similar uses for the proposal. The fourth finding stated that since the ordinance doesn’t specify information similar to the proposal, this would “be identified a hardship to require a variance.” The fifth finding stated that the comprehensive plan does not make reference to game reserves or similar uses.
“No additional information has been provided to the planning commission, therefore staff and TRC (Technical Review Committee) recommend the applicant pull their proposal or recommends the BZA deny the proposal for lack of sufficient information provided by the applicant,” said Adley.
After about nine residents of the area spoke in opposition to the request, the board voted to deny the request.