At the February meeting of the Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA), the board was presented with a request for a variance of developmental standards to allow two chicken barns. The request, made by Caleb Coffel, was made due to the fact that the barns did not meet the distance requirements of 1,320 feet from a residence. The location of the property is 3560 Grape Road, Bremen.
“The applicant is seeking to reduce setback to 860 feet,” county plan director, Ty Adley said.
The chicken barns would be located at the northeast corner of his Coffel’s property. There are two homes inside the required 1,320 feet which was why a variance had to be sought. Each barn will have 45,000 chickens.
Adley explained that the Animal Feeding Operations (AFO) to Confined Feeding Operations (CFO) threshold is 30,000 for poultry. The threshold for Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFO) is 125,000. “So, this would be identified as a CFO,” said Adley.
The plan director then presented the findings of fact. The first was that the approval should not be injurious to the public health, safety, and general welfare as long as the barns stick to adhere to state regulations. The second finding was that the use and value of the adjacent properties should not be effected provided that the barns adhere to state regulations. The third finding was that the strict application of the zoning ordinance would not permit the proposal.
According to Adley, the department’s staff recommended approval provided that there is no objection to the proposal. The Technical Review Committee (TRC) recommended approval as long as no neighbors object to the proposal.
Coffel stated that he’s following all the rules and working with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM). The buildings will be heated and will have outward projected ventilation.
When asked, Coffel stated that he lives on the property that the barns will be located. “I am in the same boat as everybody else. I don’t want to have a bad stench either.”
When the public hearing was opened, two people spoke in favor of the request while two were not in favor. There was one letter of correspondence against the request and one letter that stated that the writer wasn’t necessarily against the request, but he was concerned about the odor the barns might cause. Reasons for objection included odor, increased traffic, sanitary issues regarding waste and manure, increased noise and smell. It should be noted that the letter against the request did not have a return address or name.
BZA President Jeff Gustafson confirmed with Adley that houses inside the 1,320 feet requirement is the only thing the board has authority on for this request.
“What you have a say on is the reduction from 1,320 to 860,” Adley replied.
Adley said that the three residences closest to the property would be the most impacted. One of those structures is the one owned by Coffel and the other two haven’t been heard from.
“There is impact on undeveloped property,” Adley said, but added that the immediate impact would be on those three structures.
Gustafson asked Coffel if there was another parcel of land that he could put the barns on that wasn’t 1,320 feet from a residence. Coffel said that there was not.
The board voted in favor of the request by a vote of 3 - 1.