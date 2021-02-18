Roderick Gehrke requested a variance of developmental standards to reduce the side yard setback from the required 10 feet/10 percent to 0 feet to allow for a 12-foot extension of the existing home to allow for a 12’x17’ home addition. The addition would be located at 305 Thayer St. in LaPaz.
The property is split between three different parcels. The home is located on the middle parcel. There is a section of space between the home and the garage that the applicant would like to expand the home.
Adley informed the board that the staff recommendation was for denial since the three parcels are not combined.
Gehrke stated that he wouldn’t be going past the existing home which already sits close to the parcel line.
“I’m just squaring off that house, basically,” he said.
Gustafson asked Gehrke why doesn’t he combine the three parcels into one. Gehrke replied that the timeframe doesn’t work for him. “I want to try to get this thing going while I’m still around,” he said.
Adley, when asked, explained that in order to combine the three parcels a replant survey would have to be completed.
“Depending on which surveyors selected, the timeframes could be significantly different,” Adley said.
When the public hearing was opened, there was one person for the request and one letter of correspondence against the request. The letter stated that approving the request would set a precedent.
The issue is that since the parcels aren’t combined, any one of them could be sold in the future which would leave the northern and southern parcels with a home 1-foot off the property lines.
“What’s the difference between right now and the future? There is no difference. That house is still right where it is,” said Gehrke.
A motion to approve the request with the condition that the three parcels are combined by Aug. 31.