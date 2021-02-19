There was a request for a variance of developmental standards to allow a 4’ fence on a portion of the northern and southern property lines to maintain a dog on the property. The property is located at 4486 Plum Lane in Bremen. The applicant, Megan Triezenberg, was present.
Plan Director Ty Adley informed the board that the Technical Review Committee (TRC) gave a recommendation of approval as long as there are no objections from the neighbors.
When asked, Triezenberg said that the fence would be made from wood and aluminum. There would be wood railing on the top and bottom and then aluminum rods between.
When the public hearing portion was opened, there were two people that were in favor of the request. There was one letter of correspondence that was in favor as long as the property line is proven by surveyor.
When the public hearing portion was closed, Triezenberg was asked if she had gotten a survey performed.
“No, we measured off of preexisting pins, from the neighbor’s pins,” said Triezenberg. She was then asked if the neighbor agrees with the fence line. She said she didn’t know.
She was then asked if she would be willing to get her property surveyed. She replied that she didn’t want to have one performed.
BZA President Jeff Gustafson asked Adley if measuring off the existing pins would be sufficient. Adley responded that if the southern property line was straight, then it would be enough. However, half way across the southern property line, it juts south and then proceeds straight again.
A motion to approve the request was made. Members voted 4-0 to approve the request.