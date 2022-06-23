Commissioner Stan Klotz wanted to inform the public that the Marshall County Building, Health Dept and Museum will be closed due to an OSHA training. Those offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, June 29 from 8 a.m. -9:45 a.m. This does not affect the Marshall County Courthouse, they will continue to be in session as normal during that time.
County Building Closure Notice
James Master
Managing Editor
