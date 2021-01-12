MARSHALL COUNTY — Sheriff Matt Hassel appeared before the County Council on Monday to present his 2021 Salary Contract for the council’s approval. The sheriff had no issue with the contract presented and neither did the council. They approved the contract and an ordinance amending the salary amount to $91,125.80.
Later on in the meeting, some additional appropriations were requested by the Sheriff’s Department.
“As most of you are aware, I have two funds that basically pay for my jail and central dispatch and during the budget hearings they reduced the Jail Fund which comes out of General Fund money and asked me to ask for an additional in the Local Income Tax Fund (LIT) which is the fund we created to pay for the new jail,” the sheriff explained. Hassel clarified that it was the Special LIT Fund.
Those additional appropriations, to the LIT Special Purpose fund, are Wages-Overtime for $20,000, Wages-Turnkey dispatcher for $10,000, Office Supplies for $8,000, Janitorial Supplies for $35,000, Prisoner Supplies for $30,000, Equipment Maintenance Contracts for $33,000.
The council approved each additional appropriation unanimously.
The sheriff also brought another issue to the council’s attention. He received a letter from the jail’s cook stating that he will retire Jan. 29 unless the jail can hire a part-time cook for the weekends. Currently, the current cook is the only working full-time in the kitchen. There are inmate workers that do all the hands-on cooking and delivery. “He feels overwhelmed because he’s the only one,” Hassel said.
Hassel stated that the cook has “done a fantastic job for us at the jail” and that he would be “in real trouble if I lose him.”