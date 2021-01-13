During Monday’s meeting of the Marshall County Council, Commissioner Kevin Overmyer presented Resolution 2021-02 for the council’s consideration. Resolution 2021-02 is an extension of emergency paid sick leave.
The original resolution was in response to the COVID-19 Coronavirus Response Act which adopted a policy for emergency paid sick leave. That resolution was in effect until Dec. 31, 2020.
The council approved the resolution on Monday which extends the policy and is in effect from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of this year.
In the resolution, it states that Marshall County shall provide full-time employees 80 hours of paid sick leave regardless of that employee’s duration of employment.
Paid sick leave is applicable for the following:
• to comply with employer directive to leave work as a result of a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher or other at-risk factors as determined by the employer related to COVID-19;
• employee is subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19;
• employee is advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns;
• employee is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking medical diagnosis;
• to care for an individual subject to a federal, state or local quarantine or isolation order or advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to COVID-19 concerns;
• to care for the employee’s child if the child’s school or place of care has been closed or the child’s care provider is unavailable due to public health emergency; or
• employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor.
For the first four bullet points, the employee will receive their 80 hours at that employee’s regular rate. For the last three bullet points, the employee will receive their 80 hours at two-thirds that employee’s regular rate.
Finally, the policy addresses that after an employee’s isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19, that employee may return to work under the following circumstances:
• Employees not tested for COVID-19 must have had no fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fever); other symptoms must have improved; and must have been at least seven days since the employee’s symptoms first appeared.
• Employees tested for COVID-19 must have had no fever (without the use of medicine that reduces fever); other symptoms must have improved; and received two negative tests in a row, 24 hours apart.
“We have to take care of our people,” Overmyer said.
The council approved this unanimously.
For full coverage of the matter, keep your eyes peeled to a future edition of the Pilot News.