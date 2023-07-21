On July 15, 2023 at approximately 12:14 a.m., Plymouth Police heard and observed a commotion in the area of Washington and Center St. A female, later identified as Olivia Coulter ran from the residence toward the Police Department. Coulter had blood on her that she advised did not belong to her, but would not cooperate with officers. Coulter stated that she had struck a male in the head with a bottle, but would not tell officers who the male was. Officers located a significant amount of blood around the entrance to the residence, but were unable to locate the male. Believing that there may be a medical emergency, officers again tried to get Coulter to tell them who the male was, but she refused. Coulter was arrested and charged with Refusal to Aid an Officer. Eventually the male victim was located and taken to the hospital for a serious head wound.  After an investigation, Coulter was also charged with Domestic Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury.

Tags

Recommended for you