The Argos Fire Territory could potentially pull a phoenix maneuver and rise from the ashes. A notice of a public hearing was recently submitted that advertised a public hearing be held before the Green Township Board on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Argos Town Hall, located at 201 W. Walnut Street.
The purpose of the meeting, according to the advertisement, is to “consider a proposed ordinance, resolution, and interlocal agreement for the establishment of the Argos Fire Protection Territory beginning with taxes payable in 2022.”
The notice goes on to say that “at the March 4, 2021 public hearing held by Green Township as a joint public hearing with Walnut Township and the Town of Argos the vote of the Green Township Board was inconclusive with no majority for joining or for declining adoption of the proposed Argos Fire Territory.”
During the third public hearing, both the Argos Town Council and the Walnut Township voted in favor of establishing the fire territory. It was a 1-1 tie with the Green Township vote with Jim Fishburn voting in favor and Dean Zechiel voting against. Since the third board opening is vacant, the vote was neither for or against.
In order to establish the territory, all three participating units have to be for establishment.
On March 19, there will be a caucus held at 5 p.m. at the Marshall County Republican Headquarters, located at 117 Water St. in Plymouth. The intent of the caucus is to fill the vacant seat on the Green Township Board. The prior position was held by Laura Middleton.
If someone is chosen to occupy that vacant seat, then the vote on March 25 could potentially break the tie, one way or another.
The March 25 meeting is advertised to be open to the public.
If Green Township does vote in favor of establishing the fire territory, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) will be the ultimate authority on whether or not to accept the results of the vote.