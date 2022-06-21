Pilot News Group Photo / Jamie Fleury
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich.
Marshall County Coroner John Grolich was awarded the 2022 Jeff Stout Service of Excellence Award by the Board of Directors of the Indiana State Coroner's Association.
Previously this year we featured John Grolich for his over 50 years of dedicated service to Marshall County for National Coroners Week.
To honor Coroner Grolich again, we are offering another opportunity to read his feature online.
MARSHALL COUNTY — National Coroners Week is observed from January 27 through February 2 every year. From saving lives to laying them to rest, Marshall County Coroner John Grolich has dedicated his life to multiple forms of public service for over 50 years.
Born and raised in Argos, he worked in the family owned grocery store where his parents let people buy food on credit. Though that might not have been considered by some as “good business practice” for the risk of being taken advantage of, Grolich’s family was dedicated to serving humanity in every capacity. Their generosity and compassion was not exploited. “Until the day my mother died she would get a Christmas card every year with a $20 bill in it. Not signed. That was the type of people that traded with us. That in itself says a lot about people.”
Grolich would uphold that conviction to be kind throughout his life. “Some people just don’t understand that it doesn’t cost a dime to be nice. It is one of the easiest things in the world to do, yet so difficult. It restores your faith in people. It truly does.”
After he graduated from High School in 1966 he served in the United States Army from 1969 for two years. Upon honorable discharge Grolich followed in his father’s footsteps to serve on the Argos Fire Department (AFD) in 1972. By 1976 he was Chief. “I thought that would be a very noble thing for me to do so I joined the Fire Department.”
He began working for Plymouth Fire Department (PFD) and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) when he relocated in 1982.
Throughout his career he obtained Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic credentials and served as Assistant Director for EMS. One of the highlights of his EMS career was taking the ambulance service from Advanced EMT Service to Paramedic, a premier level provider of astounding value. “Without a doubt the number of lives that we have touched since then has been remarkable…the number of lives that have been saved because of being paramedics.”
A strong bond with St. Joseph Regional Medical Center provided funding education to the emergency response team at no-cost. Today a paramedic class for one person ranges from $7,000 to $8,000.
Service to the community enhanced with each partnership. “Dr. Holm had been our medical direction from day one. He really got involved after we became paramedics. We just continued to enhance the service that we provide to the community.”
The team constantly pursued growth in skills, knowledge and ability. Paramedic-assist requests increased from Plymouth to encompass Argos, Culver, Bourbon and Lapaz.
Grolich determined that a Paramedic Chase Vehicle would increase efficiency and expand reach. A grant from the Marshall County Community Foundation and funding from a local group of physicians funded the vehicle without a burden to the taxpayer.
Oliver Ford gave Grolich a fair price on a Ford Expedition to refurbish. “We were able to put this vehicle on the road and serve the entire county. That was one of my goals and that worked well.”
Runs doubled from 1,000 to 2,000 within a two year period. With the increase in run volume, the team also acquired a third ambulance.
In the late nineties, Marshall County Coroner Dean Byers approached Grolich about serving as a Deputy Coroner. Grolich accepted. Part of his responsibilities included rewriting the disaster plan.
By 2000 Grolich ran for County Coroner and was elected. He updated the Chevy Station Wagon with a used Ford Expedition.
Coroners are term limited to serve two terms of three; or eight out of twelve years. The only exception to that is an appointment to complete someone else’s term. He served two terms through 2009. He continued to serve in some capacity under Coroner Bill Clevenger.
Not completely satisfied his desire to serve his community, Grolich ran again at the completion of his successors term. He is serving the second of two terms now. “I’ll be done. I’m getting too old.” he smiled.
One of his long term goals was laid to rest with the building of the Marshall County Forensic Facility. For nearly two decades Grolich sought support from local government and funding opportunities for the morgue to process cases locally, affording families the utmost respect. “Communities deserve to have care for their deceased in a respectful manner.”
For years autopsies were performed at South Bend Memorial Hospital. After that opportunity was discontinued by the hospital, cases were processed using the facility in Starke County. Through those experiences Grolich determined what amenities he wanted and what he might want to improve upon.
The local hospital had a room where they could store two bodies; which was sufficient until COVID. The pandemic heightened the need for a site. “The last two years have been unimaginable with COVID and those sorts of things.”
Prior to COVID, Marshall County averaged 102 to 105 cases a year. In 2020 that number increased to 132 cases and 180 cases in 2021. “It went up exponentially. Overwhelming.”
In January of 2022, 25 cases have been completed.
An autopsy with a toxicology can cost in excess of $2,000 per person; paid for by the County. For cases processed by the Indiana State Department of Health, the county saves approximately $225 a case. “Over the course of a year that can make a significant impact.”
Autopsies are performed on any child under three years of age unless two physicians will agree to the cause of death. Cases range from children who have drown in a pond or a swimming pool to abuse cases that result in death. “It is so heart wrenching to hear some of the stories of some of these parents. Sometimes you can do nothing more than sit there and cry with them.”
Coroners are mandated to be involved in child fatality review boards. “When children die, I cannot think of a worse thing for a parent to go through.” It’s hard for Grolich and his staff to talk to parents in those cases. “It hurts us as much as it does the parent.”
They also work with Child Protective Services (CPS).
Older children, including adult children, have overdoses on medications, drugs, or alcohol. “I know that there are families out there who suspect that maybe their loved one could be doing some drugs. There is no easy way for a parent to approach their child on their activities; but it’s not easy to plan a funeral for one of your children either. It’s difficult for that child to spend time in jail but that may be the only place they can get dried out….better than the morgue…and it’s warmer than the morgue.”
Coroners partner with law enforcement when performing autopsies on criminal cases and drug overdoses. “The reason we do autopsies on drug overdoses because if police officers can find the supplier of those drugs to that person that died, then that person can be charged criminally for the cause of death for that person.”
Grolich processed three drug overdose cases in January alone; two involving heroin. “What a way to destroy a family.”
Public education to prevent overdoses is a priority for Grolich’s office. “Drug overdoses are nearly an epidemic as well.”
Autopsies must be performed when an individual dies in a public place. Grolich directs his team to treat every individual like family. “It’s your responsibility morally and ethically to treat that person as respectfully as you can.”
Though the team isn’t needed to serve in hospice cases, they do offer help to the families and partner with funeral homes. “I’ve seen a tremendous display of a variety of emotions; of which any and all are understandable.”
Death is a part of life, but that doesn’t make it easier for anyone. “It’s not okay. It’s not okay for children to die. It’s not okay for adults to die. It would be nice if every case we had was 100 years old because then they would have lived a full life. But that’s just not the case. It’s frustrating because you’d like to do more. But what can you do?”
Grolich encourages people who are grieving that their loved one is looking out for them. Having worked Sundays in EMS and being on call 24 hours a day 7 days a week didn’t leave much room for regular church attendance, but Grolich is a man of faith. “Do I believe in a higher power? Absolutely I do. Where would be without it? We have to have some belief.”
Grolich credits former Coroner Dean Byers with inspiration and mentorship. “I had an excellent mentor with Dean Byers when Dean was the Coroner.”
Dean and his son Ward Byers, Director of Community Corrections have been assisting. “Ward has been helping us out and may truly be our next coroner again. At least that’s what my hope is.”
Grolich thanked Chief Deputy Coroner Les Trump and his team for their support. “We just keep serving. That’s what we do.”