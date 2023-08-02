Plymouth Police Officer Derifield responded to a call of wanted subject at 1400 Pidco Drive which resulted in the Warrant Service of Stephen Cordova on July 31, 2023. Cordova was incarcerated at the Marshall County Jail.
Cordova arrested on Warrant
