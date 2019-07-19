The Town of Lapaz will have the Corner Stone Church available as needed as a cooling location, officials with Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said Friday.
The Church is the old Lions building located at 216 Washington Street in Lapaz. Hours of operation will be from 6 a.m, until 9 p.m. and can be requested for overnight assistance.
The Community Hospital of Bremen has offered their facility for a cooling center and will be open 24 hours Friday and Saturday, MCEMA officials said. The hospital is located at 1020 High Road in Bremen.
Due to the projected excessive temperatures, Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter will be opening a Cooling Center for citizens to escape the heat, city officials said Thursday.
Beginning at 1 pm on Thursday, the Webster Center located at 110 Webster Avenue will be open during the following hours:
Saturday, July 20th 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.