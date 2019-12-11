LAKEVILLE – A Michigan man was being held without bond late Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and killing a construction worker near Lakeville earlier in the day.
Jessica McBrier, director of special projects and media relations for the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, said St. Joseph County sheriff’s deputies arrested 54-year-old Gary M. Carnicom, of Jones, Mich., after he allegedly struck and killed a 65-year-old construction worker along S.R. 931 shortly after 9:30 a.m.
McBrier said Carnicom was driving a van northbound on Old U.S. 31, north of Lakeville, between Osborne and New roads, in the right lane.
She said there were traffic cones and arrow telling drivers to merge into the left lane since work was being done on utility poles. Carnicom failed to merge left, continuing in the right lane and fatally striking the construction worker.
The worker, whose name has not yet been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, McBrier said in a news release. South Bend television station WNDU identified the worker as being an Elkhart resident.
She said the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team awaits the results of toxicology tests, but Carnicom was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and driving while intoxicated.
McBrier said the prosecutor’s office is reviewing Carnicom’s arrest, and a decision to file formal charges could be made as soon as Wednesday.