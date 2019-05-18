Starke County and the incorporated communities within Starke County have, as the Constellation of Starke region, embarked on an effort to compete for a Stellar Communities designation. An important benefit from participating in this competition is that our Constellation of Starke communities collectively develop a long-range plan of what they would like to see accomplished in our communities. These plans could include things such as quality of place, economic development, housing, infrastructure, the arts, improvements in health, and childcare and pre-K. Constellation of Starke has been selected as a finalist in the Stellar Communities program , and as a finalist will receive guidance from Ball State personnel.
We have an important public meeting.
When: Thursday, May 23 rd from 1 - 3:30 pm
Location: Nancy J. Dembowski Community Center
The Stellar Executive Team will give a fifteen-minute presentation on "Why Stellar, Why Now," and after that Ball State representatives will conduct interactive discussions with attendees.
For more information, contact Jessica Martinović at starke@nicf.org or 574-772-3665 .