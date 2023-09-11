Bourbon- On Friday, Sept. 3 Jordan Ickes and Daniel Stichter spent time at the Triton Jr. Sr. High talking to students, handing out cookies and inviting kids to the Connect 3 kickoff that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Bourbon.
Connect 3 2023 kickoff
- Gavin Greer
