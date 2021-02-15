On February 10, 2021, the Honorable Judge Robert Bowen issued two arrest warrants for Kristopher R. Conley. One arrest warrant was for Burglary, a Level 5 Felony and Theft, Level 6 Felony (Cause Number 50D01-2012-F5-000086). The second arrest warrant was for Theft of a Firearm, Level 6 Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Level 6 Felony, Theft of a Firearm, Level 6 Felony, Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor and Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Felony (Cause Number 50D01-2011-F6-000332). Kristopher R. Conley has no bond.
On Monday, February 15, 2021, the Marshall County Drug Task Force, Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department had information of the location of Kristopher R. Conley in the Delong, Indiana area (Fulton County, Indiana). Officers from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department along with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department followed up on the information. Kristopher R. Conley was apprehended and taken into custody, without incident. Kristopher R. Conley was transported to and booked into the Marshall County Jail.