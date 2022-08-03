On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 PM the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle.
breaking
Congresswoman Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
- Content Provided
-
- Updated
- Comments
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski
- Congresswoman Walorski killed in Elkhart County crash
- Demis making waves in local sailing
- LaVille High School to start a coffee shop to give students hands-on marketing and business experience
- Union-North School Corporation celebrates receiving INDOE 3E Grant: Funds go to project-based learning education
- Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- Teall golf outing set for Labor Day weekend
- Serenity Place arranges a swimming pass with Plymouth Parks
Most Popular
Articles
- Never Forget: Five honored for their ultimate sacrifice 40 years later
- LaVille High School to start a coffee shop to give students hands-on marketing and business experience
- Two separate Tuesday night vehicle fatalities under investigation
- Teall golf outing set for Labor Day weekend
- Plymouth 12U state champions
- Serenity Place arranges a swimming pass with Plymouth Parks
- Union-North School Corporation celebrates receiving INDOE 3E Grant: Funds go to project-based learning education
- Skirvin returns to join the family business
- Plymouth 8U captures title
- Woodward to take reins of Plymouth girls golf team
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.