WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) and Congressman Rob Menendez (NJ-08) introduced the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act. This comprehensive, bipartisan legislation is a much needed step towards streamlining the approvals process for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights and bringing the regulation of drones in the United States up to speed with current technologies.
Congressmen Yakym, Menendez introduce legislation to support integration of drones into airspace
