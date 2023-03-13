WASHINGTON, D.C.—Today, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) issued the following statement after voting for H.J. Res. 27, a measure to overturn the Biden Administration’s ‘Waters of the United States’ (WOTUS) rule:
Congressman Yakym votes for measure that passes house to overturn Biden’s WOTUS
