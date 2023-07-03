WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) testified at the House Committee on Veterans Affairs’ Member Day Hearing. At the hearing, Congressman Yakym spoke about the importance of fixing the VA so those who served our nation in uniform can receive the care and treatment they have earned. Following are some of his remarks.
Congressman Yakym testifies at Veterans Affairs' Committee Member Day Hearing; speaks about importance of fixing the VA
