WASHINGTON, D.C.—On July 27, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed H.R. 4762, legislation sponsored by Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) and Congresswoman Emilia Sykes (OH-13), during the Full Committee’s Markup. H.R. 4762 extends the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) non-premium war risk insurance program through Fiscal Year 2025.

