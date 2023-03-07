WASHINGTON, D.C.—United States Trade Representative’s (USTR) office announced it would initiate formal talks with Mexico as outlined in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) regarding Mexico’s proposed ban of imports of genetically modified corn. On January 25, 2023, Reps. Yakym and Greg Pence (IN-06) wrote a letter to USTR and U.S. Department of Agriculture signed by other Republican Members of the Indiana delegation urging USTR to prioritize resolving Mexico’s proposed ban on imports of most U.S. corn. Today, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) issued the following statement:

