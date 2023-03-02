ELKHART—On March 2, Congressman Rudy Yakym (IN-02) announced that he and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-01) will serve as Co-Chairs of the Congressional RV Caucus for the 118th Congress following a roundtable meeting Congressman Yakym held with the RV Industry Association in Elkhart:
Congressman Yakym announces launch of congressional RV Cacus for 118th Congress
