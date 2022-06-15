Plymouth Adult Education celebrated the Graduating Class of 2022 last Wednesday in the Centennial Auditorium at the Lincoln Education Center.
In addition to the 15 adults education students who received their High School Diploma, students were also recognized for multiple training certifications in Heating Ventilation and Cooling (HVAC) and Certified Logistics Associate (CLA). Director of Plymouth Adult Education Deb Sherwood welcomed graduates and guests to the ceremony.
Guest speakers included Marshall County Sheriff Matthew Hassel, City of Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter, and Graduates Dace Salazar and Maria McCarty.
Full coverage is featured in the Pilot News, Wednesday, June 15th.
Congratulations Plymouth Adult Education Graduating Class 2022: Elizabeth Allen, Elvin Almendarez, Angel Contreras, Faith Davis, Connor Frazier, Autumn Gildner, Patrinia Hansen, Maria McCarty, Falon Nowicki, Kyle O’Bryant, Anthony Ramirez, Dace Salazar, Noel Snyder, Miranda Wolfe, Shannon Wolfe, Abigail Duhnovsky, and Devon Hylton.
Congratulations to those earning Certified Logistics Associate Certifications: Kyle O’Bryant and Drake Nowicki.
Congratulations to those earning their Heating Cooling and Ventilation (HVAC) Certifications and North American Technician Excellence (NATE) Certifications: Drake Nowicki, Jeremy Robbins, Fabian Baca, Michael Martin, Bryan Brantley, Jared Bryan, Chandler Price, Elliot Price, Brandon Smith, and Keaton Voreis.