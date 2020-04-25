Two more Starke County residents are isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the Starke County Health Department.
The Department is working closely with state and local health officials to ensure all contacts of the patients are identified and monitored and that all infection control protocols are being followed.
No additional information about the patients will be released due to privacy laws.
With these two new patients testing positive, the total number of confirmed cases in the county is up to 15.
Starke County Public Health nurse Frank Lynch shared that officials have to keep track of how many people have contracted the disease which is why the number of positive cases will not decrease even if certain individuals are no longer exhibiting symptoms and aren't required to be under mandatory isolation.
Helpful resources and reminders can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention websites. State orders as well as rules and regulations related to the COVID-19 crisis can be found on Gov. Eric Holcomb's website.