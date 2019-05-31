PLYMOUTH – There won’t be just one concert for the Rees Theater – there will be two, organizers said recently.
Jack Davis, who is on the Rees Project Committee, the organizing group behind the effort to repurpose the downtown Plymouth venue, said the band Little Orphan Andy will perform before Andy Davis on Saturday, June 22, at River Park Square.
“It will be a great way to wind down the afternoon with fun and dancing,” Davis said via email. “Andy tours the U.S. and Europe playing many of his own songs. Andy has been to Plymouth several times and always has a great show.”
Little Orphan Andy will perform 4:30-6 p.m. and Andy Davis will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Davis said.
During the afternoon lead-up to the concert, tours of the theater will be offered. The concert and tours will be on the same day as Heartland Artists Gallery’s Art in the Street event.
Davis said organizers had originally hoped to have a stand-up concert in the Rees Theater this year, but that couldn’t work due to ongoing construction and a lack of sprinkler system.
While organizers are having the concerts as a fundraiser for the Rees, they also hope that it sparks younger residents to get involved with the effort to repurpose the theater.
“We plan to emphasize how the Rees will be a plus for family life in Plymouth and encourage other donations during the concert,” Davis said.
Tickets for either or both concerts are $10, meaning it’s the same price for either concert or for both shows together. Tickets can be purchased at the Marshall County Museum, Bowen Printing and Heartland Artists Gallery, which are all in downtown Plymouth, or via Eventbrite.com.
Refreshments will be on sale during the concerts, but attendees can bring their own, Davis said.