Out of the four Republican candidates that ran to be on the GOP ballot for the Mayor of Plymouth, Greg Compton secured 49.46 percent of the votes. Compton advances to the General Election in November where he and Democrat candidate Robert Listenberger will compete to be the next Mayor of Plymouth.
featured popular editor's pick
Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- James Master
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
James Master
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Compton and Listenberger advance to November’s General Election to compete to be Plymouth’s next mayor
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- DeMask incarcerated for Public Intoxication
- Young, Bennet reintroduce PASTEUR Act to fight antimicrobial resistance
- Primary Election Day is Today
- Area teams still have plenty to play for
- Morris ready to take his work ethic to Depauw
Most Popular
Articles
- Moyer arrested on warrant for Dealing in Methamphetamine
- Davison arrested for OWI, Possession of Marijuana
- Williams arrested for Invasion of Privacy, Violated No Contact Order
- Rosas Jr. arrested for OWI-Endangerment and Illegal Consumption
- Sterling arrested for Battery and Trespassing
- Hardesty and Clemons booked for multiple charges
- Wallace arrested on active warrant for six counts of Child Molesting
- MCSD, Argos Fire, EMS, and Argos Police Department respond to three vehicle crash on US 31 and SR 10 intersection
- Two arrested on Warrants - Neglect of a Dependent
- Williams arrested for Battery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.