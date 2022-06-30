During the Plymouth Common Council meeting Monday, Council Member Greg Compton voiced concerns regarding what he called a “healthcare crisis in Marshall County.” He called on St. Joseph Health Systems, a member of Trinity Healthcare Systems, to communicate with government leadership to enable them to communicate with residents.
The City of Plymouth and the Marshall County Commissioners issued a joint press release Wednesday. “Marshall County and City of Plymouth Officials have recognized and are working together to address what is becoming a medical public healthcare crisis related to diminished medical services in Plymouth and Marshall County. More and more local residents have found themselves to be without local medical professionals that can provide healthcare to them. Local Officials are aware that the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth has significantly reduced services. In addition to fewer doctors and nurse practitioners locally, and the cutting of services through the local hospital, the reorganization of the St. Joseph Medical Center in Mishawaka and the St. Joseph Medical Center in Plymouth by Trinity Health has led to little or no local input concerning the lack of local medical care.
Representatives of the County and the City have attempted to meet with the governing Officials of the St. Joseph hospitals concerning this potential crisis. Representatives of County and City Officials have elicited assistance from former board members of the St. Joseph Medical Center – Plymouth. County and City representatives have been in touch with the President of the State Hospital Association who is attempting to facilitate and arrange for direct meetings between the local Officials and hospital representatives.
County and City representatives are reviewing all possible options for dealing with this potential medical care crisis. Options include assistance from the State.
Local Officials recognize the urgency of addressing this matter and are determined to do what can be done to protect our local public health.”
Further updates will be printed as new information is made available.