INDIANA—Marshall County and Starke County were each awarded one-million dollars for various roadwork projects thanks to the latest round of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings Matching Grant Initiative.
Starke County communities that will also received funding through this round include Hamlet and North Judson whose awards were $148,185 and $147,000, respectively.
Argos, Bourbon, and Plymouth are three Marshall County municipalities that were awarded Community Crossings funding in this round as well. The total award for Argos is about $567,343, Bourbon was awarded around $201,480 and Plymouth will receive $532,811.
Those local communities are among the 214 cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuiness made the announcement during a briefing on Tuesday, April 7.
Gov. Holcomb commented, “Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed roadwork and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings. Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns, and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and growth.
The Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available—making the call for projects highly competitive.
In response to local requests to help manage project flow, INDOT now accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community.
An estimated $100 million will be available for communities opting to apply during the July 2020 call for projects.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” said McGuinness. “Through Community Crossings, we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways. This sustained investment by the state makes sure that the Crossroads of America is maintained from the first mile to the last mile.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges.
State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 January call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.