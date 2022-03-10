MARSHALL COUNTY — Marshall County Community Corrections recently welcomed new Case Manager Anthony Merrill to the team.
Merrill graduated from Logansport. He has an Associates Degree from Ivy Tech in Warsaw and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Trine University. He has been a resident of Rochester for the past 17 years. Merrill is the proud father of one daughter and three sons.
Merrill brings a wealth of professional experience having worked in Kosciusko County Community Corrections, previous work in Community Mental Health including former employment at the Logansport State Hospital, and guiding juveniles through their journey in the Indiana Department of Corrections. He also gained Correctional Facility experience having worked as a Sergeant in another County Jail.
Though change is challenging, Merrill encourages individuals to focus on the benefits. Merrill is dedicated to providing people with the tools, opportunities and resources to recover and avoid jail or prison; though the ultimate responsibility for their success is on them.
Merrill’s goal is to establish vulnerability-trust with clients through authenticity. “For me personally I feel that if you build that rapport right away, a lot of the people that I have supervised in the past can see that I am just real and straightforward. I will tell you the good. I will tell you the bad. Honesty really, truly does go a long way. I know that sounds kind of cliche´. But it honestly really does work when you are talking to people and you are being genuine.”
Without a clear path to recovery, people tend to revert back to that they know. “You can’t make them do anything or make them change. You can give them the tools and opportunities and resources to do so. At the end of the day it is still on them.”
People must learn to value themselves. “You have to get you right before you can try to take care of somebody else.”
Marshall County Community Corrections Director Ward Byers said, “We are excited to bring Anthony on board. He brings experience in Community Corrections. Anthony is certified to facilitate Moral Reconation Therapy (MRT). We were able to add a Case Manager thanks to additional grant funding from the State which allows for a better flow of cases and caseload.”