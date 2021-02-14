MARSHALL COUNTY — Commissioners will meet for the second this month on Monday to discuss a variety of topics. The agenda is as follows:
• Highway Department Superintendent Jason Peters will update the commissioners on the department’s progress.
• County Treasurer Angie Birchmeier will present L&D Mail Masters Contract for consideration.
• Doug Masterson, Buildings and Grounds department head, will discuss the Superior Court III HVAC System.
• Sheriff Matt Hassel will present an out of state training request for the commissioner’s approval.
• Viki Brown from Dustin’s Place will talk about Join the Journey 5K that the organization is holding.
• County Coroner John Grolich will present a prepayment request to the commissioners for their consideration.
• Troyer Group and Ginny Monroe with the CARES-OCRA Micro-Loan Program, Public Hearing Phase 2 and Phase 3.
• James Clevenger, attorney for the commissioners, will give his report. Ratification of Resolution 2021-1(6) Public Health Disaster Emergency Declaration and Culver Intergovernmental agreement with Barnes and Thornburg will be discussed.
• Under the commissioner items, there is a SuiteOne Media Pre-Payment request along with an appointment to the Argos Plan Commission.
The other items on the agenda include approval of the minutes and monthly claims as well as hearing any public comments.
The commissioners will be meeting Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Room 203 of the County Building, located at 112 W. Jefferson St. in Plymouth.
This is a meeting that is open to the public. If you are going to attend, a face covering must be worn at all times and proper social distancing must be maintained.