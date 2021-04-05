MARSHALL COUNTY — With Governor Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate turning into an advisory on Tuesday, April 6, the Marshall County Commissioners decided to follow suit.
Commissioner Kevin Overmyer explained that the county building, the clerk’s office, the courthouse, and the museum require the public and employees to wear masks while inside the buildings.
“You know we were, at one time or another, more restrictive than what the governor was and we took our restrictions off and went with just the governors and what he was doing,” said Overmyer. “And I think it’s time that we take our signs down starting tomorrow and remove the requirement for a mask to get into this building.”
Overmyer reasoned that barriers have been put into place to allow for social distancing between employees and the public.
“I think it’s just time to do this,” Overmyer said.
Earlier during the Monday meeting, Linda Rippy from the Marshall County Museum and Historical Society asked if the museum could still require patrons to wear masks while inside.
“I think that if the museum wants to require because they have people coming from all over, they could encourage people to wear a mask,” Overmyer said.
The commissioner also said that just because the county is lifting the requirement for masks while inside county buildings, that doesn’t mean that you don’t have to wear one.
“If you feel more comfortable wearing a mask in your situations, then put them on,” he said.
“I totally agree,” said Commissioner Mike Burroughs.
Commissioner Stan Klotz agreed that if the museum wanted to encourage mask wearing, then that should be their decision.
As far as the courthouse, County Attorney Jim Clevenger said “I think they have to follow the Supreme Court.”