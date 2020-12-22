MARSHALL COUNTY — During Monday’s County Commissioner’s meeting, the 2021 Sheriff’s Salary Contract was presented and approved with a 2 - 1 vote. While the vote wasn’t unanimous, the commissioners were in total agreement that Sheriff Matt Hassel’s performance wasn’t satisfactory.
“I’m upset with the fact that parents out at Lakeville can’t get patrols to protect the handicap children. We can’t get patrols to police county roads, to stop the trucks from destroying them. We’ve heard some things going on,” said Commissioner Stan Klotz.
“A few years ago the sheriff was written out of our Emergency Winter Preparedness plan because there’s no input from him. Just recently he was taken off the EMA Advisory Council,” said Commissioner Kevin Overmyer.
“He’s been less than a team player,” said Commissioner Mike Burroughs.
The contract amount for the 2021 calendar year is $91,125.80.
County Sheriff Matt Hassel was out of town Monday and, therefore, not present to comment on the Commissioner’s statements regarding his performance.