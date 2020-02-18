MARSHALL COUNTY — The County Commissioners took another step to cutting the power behind solar farms that are 10 acres or more. During the Feb. 17 meeting, the commissioners approved three ordinances that pertained to solar projects inside the county.
The first was Ordinance 2020-08: Solar. This ordinance provides a better framework for the Marshall County Board of Zoning Appeals to use when considering solar projects.
Plan Director Ty Adley explained that currently, the largest project is called Large Scale which is 43,000 square feet and above. Those applications must go through a special use variance that goes before the Board of Zoning Appeals for their consideration. Today, there are five considerations that are associated with that consideration and include: setback, height, coverage, drainage, and a generic conversation about decommissioning and removal.
“So what we proposed is the creation of a new farm scale. A system which is managing square feet so this just above ten acres,” Adley said.
Another proposed amendment is the number of considerations that have been added. “We’ve quadrupled the number of conditions that are associated with these projects from five to twenty,” explained Adley.
Some of those added conditions include security and lighting, consideration from the Technical Review Committee, and a more defined decommissioning process. Adley also stated that the Board of Zoning Appeals has the right to levy any other considerations that the board sees fit.
“So if there’s a specific concern over property values or somebody doesn’t believe the buffers thick enough adjacent to their property, we’re able to go through and make recommendations to the BZA to tack on additional conditions that they would either have to stick with or kill the project,” stated Adley.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, there were three people that spoke. One was for the moratorium and two were against the moratorium.
Commissioner Mike Burroughs made a motion to pass Ordinance 2020-08 Solar on the first reading which was then seconded and approved by unanimous vote.
