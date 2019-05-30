STARKE COUNTY – At the May 20 meeting of the Starke County Commissioners, a new ordinance was approved on its third reading. That ordinance is the Dog Noise Abatement and it will hopefully help to quiet some of the complaints that have been received by both the commissioners and the Sheriff’s Department.
“Numerous complaints about dogs barking, yelping or howling so frequently and for such a protracted period of time as to be an unreasonable nuisance to adjacent and nearby property owners. The Commissioners have determined that unreasonably noisy dogs may be a significant neighborhood problem by disrupting the peaceful enjoyment of other persons on their own property, disrupting the rest and sleep of neighbors, detracting from the enjoyment of outdoor activities and engendering hostile relations between neighbors,” states the ordinance.
The ordinance states that an owner is responsible for controlling the noise of their dog. That means that any person who owns or harbors any number of dogs is responsible for controlling the noise that the dogs make. This will help to prevent the noise from becoming unreasonable or a nuisance to others around them.
For those that might question what the ordinance means when it says “unreasonable or nuisance,” the ordinance goes on to state that:
“Any dog or dogs that excessively barks, howls, or yelps intermittently or continuously for more than fifteen minutes in a manner that constitutes an unreasonably loud or disturbing noise of such a character, intensity, and duration as to disturb the peace, quiet, and good order and which gives rise to a complaint of an adjacent or nearby property owner or occupant is hereby defined as ‘Unreasonable or Nuisance Dog Noise.’”
Alternatively, if there are complaints about a dog nuisance by a person rightfully using public spaces, then two or more complaints by unrelated persons living in different households shall be required. Public spaces include roads, trails, or parks.
For a first offense, the Sheriff will issue a written Notice to Abate to the owner or the person that harbors the animal or animals. The notice will include a location, date, and general nature of the complaint. “For complaints/violations hereunder within three years of the issuance of a Notice to Abate as set forth in section 3(a) above, the Sheriff’s Dept. may issue a fine not to exceed $100 along with notice that additional complaints could result in issuance of a fine under section 3(c) below, along with a notice to abate (repeated complaint),” states the ordinance.
What it says to habitual or flagrant violators is that the ordinance may issue a fine, but it’s not to exceed $500 per violation. These are the factors that define what a “habitual or flagrant violator” is:
· More than three citations within a three-year period.
· Statements or actions by the owner or harborer that support the inference of a willful disregard for their responsibility to control the dogs’ noise making.
· Statements or actions by the owner or harborer of a spiteful, rude or aggressive nature with respect to the complaining neighbors.
· Similar evidence or factors suggesting that the owner or harborer is unlikely to adequately address their dogs’ noise making.
There are two exemptions to this ordinance. Dogs engaged in lawful hunting and accompanied by the owner and those engaged in herding of domestic animals for the benefit of the domestic animals’ owner are exempt.
The Starke County Commissioners have held three public hearings regarding this issue and following the last one held on May 20, they signed the ordinance into law. For further information, look for the legal advertisement in this week’s edition.