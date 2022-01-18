MARSHALL COUNTY — Bids for bridge construction were opened during Monday’s meeting of the Marshall County Commissioners. There were three bids for bridges #5, located on Tamarack Road, and #9 which is located on N. Queen Road.
The first bid was from Milestone Contractors, South Bend. For the construction on Bridge #5, they bid $363,640.26. For the construction on Bridge #9, they bid $285,650.21. They bid a total of $649,290.47.
The second bid was from LaPorte Construction Inc, LaPorte. For the construction on Bridge #5, they bid $335,718.46. For the construction on Bridge #9, they bid $284,208. They bid a total of $619,926.46.
The third and final bid was from Ellas Construction, Gary. For the construction on Bridge #5, they bid $566,156.98. For the construction on Bridge #9, they bid $472,743.76. They bid a total of $1,038,900.74.
Highway Supervisor Jason Peters informed the commissioners that he would be awarding the projects by bridge or as one total project.
The commissioners approved Peters to take the bids under advisement and to have him give a recommendation at the next meeting.