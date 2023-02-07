MARSHALL COUNTY — During the regular Marshall County Commissioner meeting Monday, Commissioner Kevin Overmyer informed the Commissioners that he would not be able to attend the join Work Session with the County Council due to an appointment he already had scheduled. County Councilman Jesse Bohannon called a Work Session for Monday, Feb. 20 at approximately 11 a.m. following the regular Commissioners meeting. His email stated that topics of discussion would be Health Insurance, ARPA process, the Special Local Income Tax (LIT), Municipal Advisors, Conflict of Interest, and Increasing Capacity at the Highway Department. His email noted that it might not be possible to address every item, but “I hope this will be the beginning of an on-going process of construction collaboration.” Read more in today’s (Feb. 7) Pilot News!

