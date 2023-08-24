On August 19, 2023 at approximately 8:45 p.m. a traffic stop was initiated in the area of Michigan and Garro. Upon contact with the vehicle, the driver fled on foot. A foot chase ensued and a perimeter was established in the area. Officer Baker then deployed K9 Castor and the subject was located hiding a short time later.
Coleman arrested after pursuit
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
