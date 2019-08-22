CULVER — Culver Girls Academy student Kara Gamel collected over $700 in donations for the Culver Food Pantry as her Senior Service Project.
Gamel attended the Culver Farmers’ Market almost every Saturday during the summer educating people about healthier alternatives using plant based food options and collecting donations for the pantry.
Gamel volunteered at the pantry Tuesday, August 13 with Tracy Fox, an advocate for nutrition.
Fifty people were sent home with food, including fresh potatoes gathered by pantry volunteers.
The Culver Food Pantry is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (noon).
It is located in the basement of Grace United Church of Christ located at 307 North Plymouth St., Culver.
Volunteers are welcome and donations are appreciated.
Monetary donations will be used to purchase needed items.
Checks can be made out to Culver Food Pantry and dropped off at the church or left with Director Dennis Lewandowski.
Contact Lewandowski to volunteer or donate by calling 574-341-9525.
Items needed most are cereal, peanut butter, bread, and tuna.
Personal hygiene items needed for clients are soap, toothpaste, shampoo, and toilet paper.
