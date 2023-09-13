Plymouth- The REES will be having a three night community theater performance of Clue Onstage. The first performance is Thursday, Sept. 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. The second showing is Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The final showing is Sunday, Sept. 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

