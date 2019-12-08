WARSAW -- On Sunday, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Warsaw officers were dispatched to the Time Out Inn at 1701 W. Lake St. in reference to a stabbing.
Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year old male subject suffering from a stab wound to the mid-section.
Officers quickly pieced together witness statements and began searching for the alleged suspect identified as Devon Brown, a 27-year-old Claypool man.
Minutes later, Warsaw Police conducted a traffic stop and Devon Brown was located as one of the passengers in the vehicle.
He was taken into custody and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail for Battery with a Deadly Weapon, a level 5 felony, and Criminal Gang Intimidation, a level 6 felony.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Fort Wayne.
His condition is unknown at this time but not believed to be life-threatening.
The investigation is continuing with this case which may result in additional charges and/or suspects.
Warsaw officers and investigators were assisted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Claypool Police, the Indiana State Police, and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The above information was discovered as a result of the police investigation. The Warsaw Police Department acknowledges that the charged defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.