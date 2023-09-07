On September 6, 2023 at approximately 12:05 a.m., Officers with the Plymouth Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Michigan and Laporte St. for a vehicle crash. During the investigation, the driver was identified as Austin N. Clark 18 years old of South Bend IN. It was found that Austin was intoxicated and nearly two times the legal limit. Austin was taken into custody and lodged at the Marshall County Jail on criminal charges of Operating While Intoxicated - Endangering, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating While Intoxicated above .15%, and Illegal Consumption.
Clark arrested following vehicle crash, multiple charges
Jamie Fleury
Staff Writer
