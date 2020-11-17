The following is a statement made by Facebook page of the City of Plymouth, IN-Mayor’s Office:
The City of Plymouth is taking measures to keep city employees and the community safe by restricting public access to City Buildings and suspending all City of Plymouth Parks Department Programs.
“Public health and safety are our top priority and measures must be taken to help curb the spread of COVID-19,” said Mayor Mark Senter.
In accordance with recommendations made by the Governor’s office and the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the City of Plymouth has put the following procedures in place effective November 17, 2020.
• The City of Plymouth is restricting public access to all city buildings. Each department and City Hall will remain operational and will be able to address questions or concerns by phone, email or appointment only. Doors to the building will be locked but can be accessed if necessary.
• Payments to the City of Plymouth for utilities or transactions made through the Clerk-Treasurers office should be made using the U.S. Mail, drop box or online payment system.
• All City of Plymouth public meetings will be conducted as usual. Public access will be limited to 25 individuals; however, a majority of these meetings will be live streamed via Zoom. Information to join these meetings will be made available if the public would like to join virtually. Please feel free to contact your council person for your district with any questions regarding city business or concerns.
• All city parks and open air shelters will remain open to be used by the public at your discretion. The Webster Center and Conservation Clubhouse will be closed effective November 23, 2020. Reservations will be canceled through the end of 2020.
• Trash, recycling, water, and sewer, as well as maintenance of streets, will continue to be provided.
• The City of Plymouth Police Department and the City of Plymouth Fire Department and Plymouth EMS will continue to operate as usual and will continue to provide for the safety needs of our community.
If you need to speak to someone in person, please call the appropriate number to set up an appointment. Please use the number for the appropriate department.
• Mayor’s Office: 574-936-6717
• Clerk-Treasurer: 574-936-2124
• Water Department: 574-936-2543
• Street Department: 574-936-2017
• Wastewater Treatment Facility 574-936-3017
• Plymouth Municipal Airport 574-935-5152
• Oakhill Cemetery 574-936-3410
• Parks and Recreation: 574-936-2876
• Office of Building and Zoning: 574-936-2824
• Plymouth Police Department: 574-936-2126
• Plymouth Fire and EMS Department: 574-936-2156
• Engineering Department 574-936-3017
