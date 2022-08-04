The City of Plymouth as well as its citizens are greatly saddened by the death of our beloved Second District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.  Jackie was a fighter who didn’t just walk into a room…she kicked the door open with fervent energy and enthusiasm. She came to Plymouth many times especially when we were struggling with flooding in November of 2017 and our big flood in February of 2018 just to promise us a hand-up.

