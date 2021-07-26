On Saturday, members of the public and city officials joined the Ousnamer family in honoring the service of former Cemetery Superintendents Jim and Virgil Ousnamer. For their 80 years of leadership and care, the City of Plymouth dedicated and renamed the Oakhill chapel the “Ousnamer Memorial Chapel.”
Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter read the following proclamation:
“Whereas, Jim Ousnamer had dedicated his life to this community, and had demonstrated in many practical ways his deep and genuine love for the City of Plymouth and especially Plymouth’s Oakhill Cemetery; Known by many as ‘Ozzy,’ Jim passed away on May 14, 2020; and
“Whereas, Jim was hired on September 14, 1971 and worked at Oakhill 47 years, nine months and 16 days, retiring on June 14, 2019; and
“Whereas, Jim’s father Virgil Ousnamer was Jim’s predecessor as superintendent for ten years but had been affiliated and employed at Oakhill for 45 years. The Chapel, new office and shop was a dream of Virgil’s and was built in 1975; and
“Whereas, as superintendent for 45 years Jim worked for six mayors. He has employed approximately 200 high school students working for him as well as 150 part-time summer adults to take care of the 72 sacred acres nestled on Plymouth’s Southside; and
“Whereas, Jim’s leadership and commitment to our community was renowned statewide and he had earned the respect of other cemetery superintendents and the affection of a host of area residents who were proud to call him ‘friend’; and
“Now, therefore, I, Mark Senter, by the virtue of the authority vested in me as well as the Plymouth Common Council, do hereby dedicate and rename Oakhill Chapel the Ousnamer Memorial Chapel in honor of these hardworking and devoted gentlemen.”
The Ousnamer family thanked the City of Plymouth for the dedication and renaming of the chapel.
The plaque was donated by South Bend Monument Works.