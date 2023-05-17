Attorney General Todd Rokita today warned Hoosiers to be alert to the possible rising incidence of cyberattacks on churches and other nonprofit organizations.
Church Bulletin: Attorney General Todd Rokita warns churches and other nonprofit organizations to beware cyberattacks
