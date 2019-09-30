KNOX -- Chrissy and Gabriella are the Starke County Humane Society's Pets of the Week.
Dog of the Week: Chrissy
Chrissy is a Lab/Plott Hound female. She is of medium build and is between two to three years of age. She is house trained and good with kids, dogs, and cats.
Cat of the Week: Gabriella
Gabriella is a domestic short hair female. She is seven weeks old.
If you are interested in Chrissy, Gabriella or any other pet call the dedicated staff at the Starke County Humane Society immediately. Interested parties should call the shelter at 574-896-5060 to insure that contact is made. The hours of the shelter are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST. If there is no answer please leave a message and they will return it.