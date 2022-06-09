CULVER — Tony Straw has taken the loss of his beloved dog Chloe and turned her passing in to an outreach for grieving people suffering the loss of a pet or human loved one.
Straw made a New Year’s Resolution for the first time in decades this year. “My resolution was to get up each day and make a concerted effort to serve God first, others second, and myself last.”
He began to search actively for ways to do that intentionally as opposed to wait for opportunities to present themselves. He wanted to share his faith in God and Jesus Christ with others.
Reluctant to share his beliefs because the topic of faith and conversations about God and Jesus can make people feel uncomfortable, he determined in his heart to overcome that hesitation in loving ways and share the best news of his life with others.
He began praying actively for such opportunities and for guidance.
Several weeks ago while scrolling on Facebook he came across an advertisement on his feed from a company that makes and sells pocket sized crosses. They were affordable so he purchased several to carry with him and share with others who may need some encouragement or prayer. “I thought they would be a good way to break the ice regarding bringing up God, Christianity, and all that entails.”
He carried the crosses daily, but opportunities to share them were not abundant.
This past Mother’s Day Chloe crossed the rainbow bridge. Straw, wanting to do something to honor her memory, wrote her name on one of the crosses and left it on a post on their walking route. He took a photo of her memorial. “As I continued our walk I thought that making these little memorial crosses for people that have lost loved ones, pets or human, taking a photo of it with a flower or candle, and sending the photo to them as well as the little cross might help them in some small way.”
He added, “It would let them know they are loved, being thought about, and prayed for.”
The “paw-sitive” response has been overwhelming. “It makes me feel that Chloes passing wasn't completely in vain. It makes me feel like I'm serving God in some small way. So much so, I'm going to continue doing this as much as I can.” He calls them “Chloe’s Crosses”.
During his grief, Straw found a meaningful way to bring hope and love to others. His faith has been strengthened even more in the process. “All this tells me that God hears us when we ask him to lead our steps. All this tells me we can better human beings if we actively try to be. All this tells me to keep trying, even if you think you've been a failure for a very long time. All this tells me that when things happen in your life that break you, they can bring you closer to God, and that is ultimately is all that matters.”
Photo Credit: Tony Straw Photography