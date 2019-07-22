LAKE OF THE WOODS – A 1 year old taken to a Mishawaka hospital in critical condition after being pulled from Lake of the Woods Saturday night has since died.
Indiana Department Natural Resources Capt. Jet Quillen said the child, whose name has not been released, died shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday.
He said law enforcement officials and first responders were called to the 4100 block of Lake Shore Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Quillen, department spokesman, said a family was ending a birthday party when they noticed the home’s backdoor open and the child missing.
After a brief search, the family members found the child floating in 18 inches of water and unresponsive in Lake of the Woods, Quillen said in a news release.
The captain said the child was missing five to 10 minutes.
The child’s gender was also not released.
