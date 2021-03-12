St. Joseph County- A Chicago, IL man has been arrested after fleeing from an Indiana State Trooper, crashing, and troopers discovering two pounds of suspected marijuana last night.
Around 7:45 p.m. on March 11, 2021, Trooper Arthur Smith attempted to stop a black 2019 Chevrolet Impala for speeding on the US 20 Bypass near Elm Road, as it traveled westbound. When Smith turned on the red and blue emergency lights on his silver Dodge Charger police car the driver of the Impala did not pull to the side of the road and stop, but allegedly sped up and fled.
The driver of the Impala continued to attempt to get away from Smith, who had his siren and red and blue lights on, as it continued fleeing westbound on the US 20 Bypass. The driver of the Impala approached SR 2 and exited to go westbound on SR 2. After passing another car on the exit ramp, the driver continue to flee westbound on SR 2. Just east of Pine Road, the Impala struck the raised concrete median causing it to cross the westbound lanes of SR 2 and collide with the rear of a gold 2002 Ford Taurus that was also traveling westbound. The Impala continued on for approximately 300 yards before coming to a stop. There were no injuries to the occupants of the Ford.
The driver of the Impala, identified as Rodney Clemons, 19 of Chicago, IL, attempted to exit the Impala through the driver side door but was unable to due to damage from the prior crash. Clemons then allegedly attempted to climb over the female passenger in the front passenger seat and exit despite Smith giving verbal commands to stay in the vehicle and show their hands.
Clemons was safely taken into custody as other officers arrived. Indiana State Police K9, Nala, conducted a free-air sniff on the Impala and alerted to the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the Impala led to the discovery of approximately two pounds of suspected marijuana.
After being medically cleared Clemons was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail and preliminarily arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Dealing Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana.
*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.